MGNREGA unveils remarkable growth in Andhra Pradesh

October 26, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh has done well in MGNREGA implementation, showcasing a remarkable 18.9% increase in person-days generated during the fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the same period in FY 2022-23, according to a report by the research group LibTech India released, in Visakhapatnam, on October 26.

The report highlighted the ideal alignment of MGNREGA with the workers’ demand, emphasising on key indicators such as the number of households employed and workdays generated. Despite the Central government’s stringent control over the Budget allocations and variations in political will and administrative capacities across States, Andhra Pradesh stands out with a significant positive trajectory.

The encouraging trend commences at the grassroots level, witnessing a significant recovery in the number of households worked.

In the FY 2023-24, there is a remarkable upswing to 122.9 lakhs person-days of work in Andhra Pradesh, marking a noteworthy 19.3% increase compared to the preceding fiscal year. This positive story aligns with the national narrative, reflecting a remarkable increase of 15.9% at the national level in total households of person-days in India, from 1,144.16 lakhs in April-September 22-23 to 1,326.45 lakhs in April-September 23-24.

Person-days generated in FY 2023-24 in A.P. also demonstrate a positive trajectory, reaching 2035 lakh and marking an 18.9% recovery compared to the downturn observed in FY 2022-23. This encouraging revival resonates with the national trend, showcasing a substantial rise of 13.5% in person-days generated for India, from 16,572.17 lakh in April-September 22-23 to 18,802.55 lakh in Apr-Sep 23-24.

Andhra Pradesh’s districts collectively contribute to the State’s overall progress in NREGA participation. Noteworthy upswings are observed in ASR, NTR, and Nellore, with increases of 34.3%, 36%, and 37.8%, respectively. In contrast, Satyasai (4.3%), Prakasam (5.2%), and Eluru (6.6%) show relatively modest increases.

The period from April to September 2023-24 witnesses substantial growth in NREGA engagement across different groups of workers. Scheduled Castes (SC) person-days show a significant increase of 15.8%, reaching 471.13 lakh compared to 407.01 lakh in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Scheduled Tribes (ST) person-days demonstrate remarkable growth, recording a notable 31.2% increase from 159.45 lakh to 209.24 lakh. The ‘Others’ category also experiences a noteworthy up-tick, with person-days rising from 1144.52 lakh to 1354.71 lakh, reflecting an 18.4% increase. Collectively, the overall person-days surge from 1710.98 lakh to 2035.08 lakh, marks an impressive 18.9% growth.

As per the report, there is a positive momentum in MGNREGA in Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the programme’s success in fostering inclusive rural development. The increase in employment opportunities, particularly for vulnerable groups, underscores the positive impact.