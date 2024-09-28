GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam hospital recognised as top three in the world for cancer awareness and care by UICC

Published - September 28, 2024 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) has been recognised as one among the top three in the world by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) at the World Cancer Congress in Geneva.

Announcing this at a media conference on Saturday, Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, MD of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital, said that the recognition by UICC was for the World Cancer Day Campaign. The MGCHRI campaign was recognised as one of the best Cancer Day Awareness Campaigns in 2024, and it was featured in the prestigious World Cancer Day Impact report.

Dr. Murali Krishna said that the honour reflects the hospital’s commitment to raising cancer awareness and delivering world-class cancer care. MGCHRI was the only institute from Asia to get the recognition.

The MGCHRI had organised ‘A major cancer awareness event’ on World Cancer Day 2024, on the Beach Road on the theme ‘Close the care gap’ along with many other associations, institutions and NGOs, and had participated in extensive social media campaign to spread awareness about cancer.

September 28, 2024

