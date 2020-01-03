Metropolitan plan must include growth prospects, says Botcha

The perspective plan for Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region should have demarcated zones to meet the residential, commercial, industrial and educational needs and it should be drawn keeping the future needs in view, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing a workshop organised for the stakeholders of VMRDA Perspective Plan-2051 at the Collectorate on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana said the plan should take into account the prospects for the rapid development of Visakhapatnam. “The views of people’s representatives should be elicited. If they are not incorporated in the plan, the reasons should be given,” he said.

Participating in the workshop, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said other beaches in the city should be developed to reduce the traffic congestion at RK Beach.

“Roads at Bhogapuram, Anandapuram, Sabbavaram, Pendurti and Kottavalasa should be developed and connectivity between the city and Anakapalle, Vizianagaram should be improved,” observed Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Projected population

Lok Sabha member M.V.V. Satyanarayana opined that the plan should be finalised taking into consideration the growing needs of population for the next three decades. VMRDA Chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said the plan would be in tune with the policies of the State and the Central governments.

Earlier, Metropolitan Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao made a presentation on the perspective plan.

MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, V. Ramakrishnababu, P.G.V.R. Naidu, U.V. Ramana Murthy Raju, Karanam Dharmasri, Tippala Nagi Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath, Collector V. Vinay Chand and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana participated in the workshop.

Disaster management

At a separate meeting, Mr. Koteswara Rao said inputs from all departments would be taken while preparing the plan. “The draft plan will be put in public domain for a month. Members of public, officials, intellectuals, people’s representatives can give their suggestions,” he said.

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said the plan should consider the aspects of disaster management and Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said it should give due importance to water supply, sanitation, transport and traffic regulation.

Divisional Forest Officer C. Selvam underlined the importance of eco-tourism and biodiversity while airport Director Raj Kishore spoke about the development of greenfield airport.