Metro Cricket Club to celebrate diamond jubilee

Sumit Bhattacharjee

06 March 2020 18:54 IST

Playing for the club a dream for every budding cricketer in Vizag

The character of every city or town is characterised by a number of things such as its people, cultural and historical heritage and its love for sports.

Visakhapatnam has always been a paradise for sportsmen and its denizens were passionate towards a number of sports such as football, hockey and cricket.

A few individuals and clubs from the 1950s contributed immensely for the development of the games be it football, hockey or cricket, and one such club is Metro Cricket Club, which is celebrating is diamond jubilee on Sunday at Visakhapatnam Public Library.

Inception

The Metro Cricket Club was started by group of passionate cricketers in the summer of 1959. It is probably the second oldest club in the city and still continues to be one among the top most clubs in this part of the State, and it can take the credit of producing over 40 Ranji Trophy cricketers and at least two cricketers, Y. Venugopal Rao and K. Srikar Bharat, who have represented the country at the international level.

The main architects in the formation of the club were S.M.N. Ramabhadra Raju and K. Peddi Raju in 1959.

A group of youngsters comprising M. Shyam, P.V.V. Mohan Rao, Y. Ramu, B. Ramesam, Aarif Ibrahim (Ibbu), K. Muralidhar, K. Parthasaradhi, P.R. Narayanaswami, K. Shankara Rao, R.V.V.K. Prasad were roped in to form two teams (Senior and Junior). Others non-playing members who contributed to its formation and development were Gainedy Kodanda Rama Rao ( Bangi), D. Kripanidhi (Kripps) and Voriganti Mohan Rao.

It was at this point of time that K. Sudarshana Rao the then Physical Director of Andhra University, K. Narayana, Physical Director of Andhra Medical College, V.B. Naidu of port Gymkhana Club and importantly G.S.N. Rao (Ayya) played a major role in providing facilities at the respective playing fields, for development of cricket in the city, says K. Parthasarathi (Butchi), secretary of the VDCA and of the MCC.

According to him, in those days cricket was primarily played between clubs and from Monday to Friday we would practise at Port Gymkhana and on Sunday’s there would be a full-day 50-over-a-side match.

The Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) was formed in 1963 and from 1965 the district league format cricket was started. Since then MCC has the distinction of topping the league chart in the A Division in most of the seasons.

Playing for Metro CC is a dream for every budding cricketer, as you are exposed to quality cricket within the team and you have to play against the best teams. That is why the club was able to produce about 41 cricketers who have played or playing Ranji trophy, said Amit Pathak, who played Ranji for Andhra Pradesh from 1991 to 2004, scoring over 4,700 runs with 11 centuries.

Meeting tomorrow

On the occasion of its diamond jubilee celebration, a meeting is being organised at Visakha Public Library on Sunday and former president of ACA P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is expected to attend. The programme will begin at 5 p.m., said D.S. Varma, president of MCC.