Methanol is a potential renewable alternative to fossil fuels, says expert

July 26, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘It also offers a convenient solution for efficient energy storage on a large-scale’

The Hindu Bureau

Methanol is a potential renewable alternative to fossil fuels and to fight against climate change, particularly to create methane economy, said world reputed chemical scientist and Director of Olah Nobel Laureate Chair at the Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, University of Southern California, G.K. Suryaprakash, here on Wednesday.

He delivered a distinguished lecture on ‘A Carbon Solution to the Carbon Problem: The Methanol Economy’ arranged by GITAM School of Science at GITAM Deemed to be University.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the goal of a methanol-based economy would be to develop renewable sources of energy, led by methanol that could mitigate the problem of climate change caused by carbon emissions. He said that the world is currently consuming million of barrels of oil a day, and about two-thirds as much natural gas equivalent and there is an imbalance in the atmosphere due to excessive Co2 emission because of burning fossil fuels. He said that in the foreseeable future, our energy needs will come from any available alternative source and the methanol is one such viable alternative, and it also offers a convenient solution for efficient energy storage on a large-scale.

