HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Merger of RINL with SAIL will benefit both the PSUs, says BJP MP GVL

Narasimha Rao meets SAIL CMD and seeks his assistance in operation of third blast furnace in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

December 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Wednesday met Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Amarendu Prakash and discussed the possibility of merger of RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited), the corporate entity of VSP, with SAIL or at least get assistance from SAIL to operate its third blast furnace to increase the production of RINL and to improve its physical and financial performance.

Two weeks ago, RINL executive and employee unions met Mr. Narasimha Rao and requested his intervention to seek either RINL’s merger with SAIL or support from SAIL to operate the third blast furnace of RINL. The latest meeting of the MP with the CMD of SAIL was held in this background.

Mr. Amarendu Prakash reportedly told the MP that he had been assisting RINL in the past two years by smoothening raw material supplies and working capital by taking up these issues with the Union ministers for Steel, Coal and Finance and senior officials of the Steel Ministry and PSUs like National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC), Coal India etc.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that merger of RINL with SAIL will be a win-win for both the PSUs which are under the Ministry of Steel. SAIL would benefit as a merger and it would immediately enhance its production capacity, allow it further expand its capacity as a large land bank of 19,650 acres is available with RINL and help it to reduce logistics cost drastically as RINL is a shore-based plant with access to two ports.

Currently, SAIL transports raw materials to its plants faraway from landing ports and in turn transports finished products from faraway plants to the markets in the southern and western States. This additional logistics cost can be avoided with the merger of RINL with SAIL.

Merger would help RINL immensely and help it to reduce its production cost by getting raw materials from SAIL’s captive iron ore and coal mines and further provide it access to the much needed working capital and at a lower interest rates.

In a statement after meeting SAIL CMD, the MP stated, “Except for myself, no other MP of either YSRCP or TDP has even bothered to address RINL’s concerns inside or outside Parliament. I will continue to work to protect the interests of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, it’s employees and the interests of the State.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.