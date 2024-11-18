Mercury dips in ASR district: Araku Valley records 8C, first single digit temperrature this season

Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju district have been seeing a steep drop in the temperatures since Sunday (November 17) night. For the first time this season, several places recorded single digit temperatures, during the wee hours of Monday (November 18).

As per the readings observed by the Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) of A.P. State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Araku Valley has recorded 8.9C least temperature during the early hours of Monday (November 18), followed by Dumbriguda, neighbouring locality of Araku Valley, which recorded 9.7C least temperature.

Similarly, Kunthalam in G. Madugula recorded 10C, followed by both Masada village in Hukumpeta and Munchingputtu recording 10.9C.

Meanwhile, GK Veedhi and Ananthagiri recorded 11.8C and 12.3C as lowest temperatures respectively. Pedabayalu recorded 12.5C, while Paderu recorded 13.9C least temperature. Chintapalli recorded 14.4C least temperature. Lambasingi, which is located close to Chintapalli is believed to have recorded around 11 to 12C.

As per the locals from Dumbriguda, thick fog has been engulfing the valley for the past few days. Severe cold weather conditions are being recorded from 5 p.m. to next day morning 9 a.m. every day. Driving on the ghat roads has been very tough due to low visibility, according to taxi drivers. The drop in the temperatures has been drawing huge number of tourists to the Agency. Over 3,000 tourists visited Vanjangi Hills, the renowned tourist spot near Paderu, while Borra Caves in Dumbriguda mandal was flocked by nearly 7,000 tourists on Sunday. Already all the hotel rooms, both private and the APTDC are running with full occupancy. The is good demand for tented accommodations from the tourists.

This winter, the ITDA has brought tethered hot air balloon rides available for the tourists at Padmapuram Gardens, while Paragliding is yet to be launched. An Agency is setting up Gokarting near Araku Valley.

Anakapalli and Vizag shiver

Similarly, in Anakapalli district, Madugula, Cheedikada, Kasimkota, K.Kotapadu, Golugonda, Kotlavuratla, Yelamanchili, Devarapalli, Butchayyapeta, Chodavaram, Makavarapalem regions recorded 16C to 17C least temperatures during Sunday (November 17) night.

In Visakhapatnam, Pendurthi recorded 16.5C least temperature. Bheemunipatnam, Gajuwaka, Padmanabham, Paradesipalem, Arilova recorded 17C to 19C.