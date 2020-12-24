Mercury dips below 5°C in Visakha Agency

Transport services hit by thick fog

For the first time in this season, the temperature in Visakhapatnam Agency has come down below 5° Celsius. Chintapalle area in the district has recorded 4.5° Celsius in the early hours on Wednesday, according to Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS).

Officials assume that the temperature in Lambasingi should be between 3° and 3.5° Celsius.

According to AP CM Dashboard, while the temperature readings were taken at 7 p.m., Munchingputtu registered the least temperature of 11.67° Celsius in the State followed by Paderu at 12.50° Celsius.

Similarly, the temperatures at Dumbriguda, Ananthagiri, G. Madugula, Chintapalle, G.K. Veedhi and Hukumpeta are hovering between 12° and 14° Celsius.

Thick fog

Thick fog is engulfing the Agency areas till 9 a.m., making it difficult for motorists. Readings taken at 8 a.m. indicate that Paderu registered 8.10° Celsius temperature followed by Chintapalle at 8.73° Celsius. Similarly, the temperatures in Visakhapatnam city limits are also plummeting day-by-day.

According to observations recorded by IMD, Hyderabad, at 8.30 a.m. on December 23, Visakhapatnam (Airport) registered 13.8° Celsius temperatures, while Visakhapatnam (Waltair) recorded 18° Celsius.