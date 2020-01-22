Mercedes-Benz sells 50 cars on day of opening dealership in Vizag

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz sold 50 cars on the first day of opening of its dealership at Mindi on Tuesday.

“Beating economy slowdown, we have sold by 3,879 units across India in October and December last year. We have remained the premier car seller by recording 3.3% growth in the last quarter of 2019 calendar year. We have retained the top position for the fifth time in a row, with the total sale of 13,786 units,” said Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk after inaugurating the dealership by MB Silver Star here.

Referring to the coming Union budget, Mr. Martin Schwenk said they were expecting some measures to increase purchasing power of people. Asked to the company’s projections for the 2020-21 fiscal year, Mr. Martin Schwenk said they were expecting a double digit growth. “Mercedes-Benz’s mantra is ‘restless for tomorrow,’ which inspires a host of exciting initiatives from the MB India comprising intensive product, network and customer service plans,” he said.

Customised service

Mr. Martin Schwenk said the dealership owned by Silver Star was fully equipped to provide an array of customised services to its customers including preventive maintenance and general repair, body and paint repair, sale of accessories and collections and other value-added services.

Silver Star managing director Amith Reddy Nalla said the demand for Mercedes-Benz in the region is good and the price range of each car opted by the customers on the Day One ranged between ₹40 lakh and ₹1 crore.

“The showroom set up with an investment of ₹3.5 crore delivered 50 cars and half of the customers are from rural and semi-urban areas. The showroom has an area of 30,000 sq. ft. with 20 professionally trained staff, 10 service bays with a provision to offer service to over 3,600 cars per year,” he said.

The MB India has 96 outlets in 48 cities in the country.