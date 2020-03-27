Visakhapatnam

MEPMA reaches out to a destitute in Vizag

A mentally challenged destitute person drags himself across the road in Visakhapatnam. (Right) GVMC team rescuing the person.

Photograph of The Hindu lensman does the trick

At a time when the entire State machinery is engaged in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) has risen to the occasion to take care of a destitute person, thanks to the photograph clicked by The Hindu photographer that has gone viral on the Twitter and Instagram.

The photograph clicked by K.R. Deepak on Thursday showed a middle-aged destitute person, who is followed by a stray dog, trying to drag himself across the road near the Asilmetta junction in search of food.

The photograph caught the attention of MEPMA Mission Director G.S. Naveen Kumar, who immediately alerted Y. Srinivasa Rao, MEPMA Project Director, GVMC, and V. Nagaraju, District Mission Coordinator.

Shifted to ward

The MEPMA team rushed to the spot by evening and provided him food and clothing. “Since the man is suffering from cold, we have shifted him to the COVID -19 isolation ward in the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases for treatment and clinical test,” said Dr. Srinivasa Rao.

