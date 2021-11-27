Mentally unstable woman ‘kills’ her baby at Kasimkota

A woman claimed to be mentally unstable killed her one-month-old baby boy by dumping him into a water drum at Narsapuram village under the Kasimkota Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam district. The incident which is believed to have happened on Friday night, came to light, after the family members of the baby saw the infant lifeless in the drum on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the couple Appalaraju and Sandhya were married around one-and-half year ago. On Friday night, the couple along with the baby slept together in a room, but in the morning, Sandhya claimed that her son went missing and alerted locals. The locals were shocked to see the baby lifeless in water drum. Initially the police found the case as mysterious, however after further investigation, they learnt that the infant’s mother Sandhya had committed the crime.

Sub-Inspector L. Suresh Kumar has registered a case. The police are yet to ascertain the mental condition of the woman and would also find out if there are any other reasons behind the crime. Further investigation is on.