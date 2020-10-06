‘Mentally unsound’ man attacks kin, passers-by

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 October 2020 00:13 IST

A man, suspected to be mentally unsound, attacked his relatives and also passers-by near Amaravati Colony at Kommadi area under the PM Palem Police Station limits here on Monday.

A 10-year-old-girl and a 42-year-old-woman Lakshmi were injured after the man known as Rafiq, a native of Odisha, allegedly attacked them with a knife.

The police said that one Srinivasa Murthy, a native of Semiliguda area of Koraput district of Odisha, rented a house at JNNURM Colony at Amaravati Colony, as his children are studying in a private school in Anandapuram area in the city. Srinivasa Murthy used to visit Vizag once in a month.

On Monday, Srinivasa Murthy along with his friend Basha and Basha’s brother Rafiq came to the city for treatment of Rafiq. The trio stayed for sometime in the rented house.

Rafiq attacked his brother Basha and Srinivasa Murthy and left the house with a knife. Rafiq injured a minor girl and also Lakshmi with the knife. Locals nabbed Rafiq and gave him a thrashing before the police reached the spot. The police said that Rafiq and the injured persons were admitted to a hospital, where the condition of the duo is said to be stable. A case has been registered against Rafiq and investigation is on.