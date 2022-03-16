‘Mentally-challenged’ patient sets afire hospital room at Paderu

A mentally-challenged person who was admitted in District Hospital, Paderu for treatment created a ruckus by setting afire a room on Wednesday early morning here in Visakhapatnam district.

A large number of patients who were being treated in the hospital, nurses, medical staff had to run out of the hospital to save their lives. The hospital management heaved a sigh of relief after the fire department officials rushed to the spot and doused off the fire.

According to sources from Paderu, an unidentified mentally challenged person was admitted in the hospital. He was reportedly behaving very aggressively and was treated by giving sedatives. He even reportedly tried to attack some medical attendants. At around 4 a.m., he reportedly broke some window glasses and also set afire his bed. The flame spread to the entire room.

Panicked patients ran out of the hospital immediately. In the meantime, security people locked the person in a safe room. More details are yet to be ascertained.