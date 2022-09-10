Men outnumber women in suicides in the country, say members of Save Family Harmony

‘After Sections related to domestic violence (498A) came into force in 2007, the male suicides have started to drastically increase’

Expressing concern over the increasing number of suicides among men, members of Save Family Harmony (SFH) Vizag Chapter have stressed the need to protect the lives of men and also demanded that the government come up with adequate measures to safeguard rights of men.

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, members of the SFH organised a press conference. Vizag Chapter Founder B.K. Agarwal said that as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, about 1.18 lakh people committed suicide during the year 2019 across the country. Of which almost 75%, over 80,000 people who ended lives were men, while 34,000 (about 25%) were women. He said that 37% of men ended have lives because of matrimonial disputes. Similarly during the year 2021, about 1.2 lakh men had ended lives across the country. Out of them, around 33 % men took the extreme step owing to family disputes and legal pressures.

Mr. Agarwal said that after sections related to domestic violence (498A) came into force in the year 2007, the male suicides have started to drastically increase across the country.

‘False cases

"After the sections were brought under implementation, a number of false cases are being reported. Some women are allegedly misusing the law by filing multiple cases through which men are undergoing a lot of stress, financial depletion, lack of focus on career and are taking the extreme step", he said.

Helpline

He said that the organisation has been creating legal awareness among hundreds of families. He said that their helpline 8882498498 is accessible round the clock and the members of the organisation are open to the help of poor and underprivileged men by providing legal support to fight against false cases.

Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care, Ramanand Sathpathy said that among the cases of men which approach their hospital, most of them are seen having family issues and financial disputes. Most of them even do not have friends or family support to share their stories. If at all, there is someone to talk, then definitely suicides can be prevented, he added.

He said that the hospital is providing counselling to people suffering from mental stress and if needed, treatment will also be provided. However, identifying people is the key. Through their behavioural changes, people can notice people in distress and must speak to them and share their problems.

Due to stress, men are being addicted to alcohol and drug abuse. Suspicion among the couples, high ambitions to earn more money with more working hours and lead luxurious life is also driving men to undergo stress, he said

He said that doctors are available round the clock in the hospital. People having suicidal tendencies can approach us without any stigma, he said.