Memorial lecture on former senior advocate C. Padmanabha Reddy organised in Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A memorial lecture on legal luminary Padmanabha Reddy was organised by the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL) here on Saturday. A good number of lawyers, Judges and other members of the legal fraternity from Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana attended the programme..

During the programme, the members recalled the services of Padmanabha Reddy. Earlier, Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Justice C. Praveen Kumar paid floral tributes to the portrait Padmanabha Reddy. He said that it is necessary to have good relationship between lawyers and judges. Judge, High Court of AP, Justice A.V Sesha Sai, spoke about rights of women, children, elderly persons and senior citizens.

Andhra Pradesh High Court Judges Ch. Manavendranath Roy, Manmadha Rao and B. Syam Sundar, Judge, High Court of Telangana, Bheemapaka Nagesh, and Principal District & Sessions Judge, Visakhapatnam, G. Gopi, spoke.

