Members raise spread of seasonal diseases, crop loss after the recent rains at Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad meeting

Discussion on possible spread of seasonal diseases, need for improving sanitation, issues pertaining to King Geoge Hospital (KGH), crop loss during the recent rains and a few others took the centre stage, during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held here on Saturday.

During the meeting, ZPTC members from Alluri Sitharama Raju district spoke about the malaria and fevers after the rains. They urged the authorities to intensify anti-larval activities to prevent seasonal diseases. They also stressed the need to improve sanitation at many villages. The ZPTC members also pointed out the need for distribution of mosquito nets in the tribal villages, for which the authorities informed that they have called for tenders.

Some ZPTC members have also brought to the notice of the authorities about the skin diseases among the students. ZPTC members from Koyyuru spoke about need for medical facilities for patients suffering from kidney ailments.

A number of complaints poured in from ZPTC members from various areas of the three districts on KGH. They alleged that none of the authorities from the KGH generally respond when they refer any patient who is in a dire need of medical emergency. The district officials assured that they would have a special Public Relations Officers (PRO) soon. Some representatives sought need for freezers at Government Hospitals in Anakapalli, Narsipatnam, Paderu and other areas.

Some members sought adequate steps to stop ganja menace, especially their usage among the students.

Heated words were exchanged between a couple of ZPTC members from Anakapalli district with Yelamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, during a discussion on agriculture. Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Chodavaram MLA K.S.N.S. Raju and ZP Chairperson J Subhadra pacified them.

Earlier, all the new MLAs and Collectors from the three districts, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju, have assumed their chairs.

State TDP president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani spoke about various issues including the need for awareness on e-crop and land encroachments of schools in Gajuwaka.