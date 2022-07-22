Members of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee stage protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
They criticise the proposal to give the coke oven and rebar mills to private players under BOO scheme
The members and leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee(VUPPC) staged a maha dharna protesting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Friday.
They condemned the proposal to give the coke oven and rebar mills to private players under the BOO (build own operate) scheme and also demanded that the Union government cancel the 100% strategic sale of the VSP.
The members also demanded that the management focus on increasing the safety conditions in the plant and urged the Union government to immediately allot iron ore and coal mines to the plant.
Speaking at the meeting, Ch. Adinarayana, one of the chairmen of the VUPPC, alleged that the Union government and the management jointly were trying to kill the plant by deliberately reducing the production and sales.
Mantri Rajsekhar, another chairman of the committee, said that by not allotting iron ore and coal mines to the VSP, the government was killing the plant. “We demand that the mines be allotted immediately and privatisation proposal be scrapped,” he said.
They also demanded the implementation of pay scales on par with those of SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited).
