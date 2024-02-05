GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Members of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations reach out to destitute persons in Vizag

They identify those in need of a shave, haircut, bath and decent clothing, and offer the services themselves as part of ‘Artha Janodharana Seva’

February 05, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Over 85 well-educated youngsters from various samithis of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Visakhapatnam district, reached out to the mentally distressed individuals living in miserable conditions on the road near the Gnanapuram entry of the Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday.

As a part of the ‘Artha Janodharana Seva’, the youth, after a thorough survey in the area in collaboration with local auto-rickshaw drivers, identified people who were destitute and need a shave, haircut, bath and decent clothing. Such people were found living in miserable unhygienic conditions near the Gnanapuram railway station, RTC Complex, and Railway Quarters areas.

The volunteers then got into the act by giving the needy individuals a shave and haircut, and later gave them a bath with warm water and shampoo. Later, the destitute persons were given decent clothes to wear, and were treated for wounds and skin diseases.

The service concluded with the serving of sumptuous meal (prasadam) for the destitute persons, said P.R.S.N. Naidu, district president of the organisation.

Members of the youth wing of the organisation, service coordinators, conveners of various samithis, senior office-bearers and a large number of youth participated in the service activity.

