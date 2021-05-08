Members of Sathya Sai Organisation serving the needy

Members of Visakhapatnam District Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations(SSSSO) are providing vitamin C, D and Zinc tablets and sanitisers to the needy as part of their service to the needy during the pandemic, inspired by the ideology of ‘love all - serve all’.

Medical kits are also being provided to COVID patients. In some public health centres, staff were given sanitisers, masks and PPE kits. Banners were put up at various places in the city highlighting the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus. Doctors of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisation are giving free telemedicine consultations.

Chappals and umbrellas were also given to the needy to give them relief from the scorching sun. Packets of cooked meals are being handed out to those in distress on the roads between Gopalapatnam and Pendurthy.

These services were conducted under the guidance of R. Nageswara Rao, district president, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation.