GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Members of IFC meet GVMC officials, discuss measures to improve greenery in Vizag

Representatives from IFC, led by Mr. Kelvin, tour Vizag city for three days, conduct meetings with officials of various departments

January 25, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma held a meeting with members of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr. Saikanth Varma explained the ‘Eco-Vizag’ programme initiated on ‘World Environment Day’ in June last year, with a view to protecting the environment. The terrace gardening initiative, the release of seed balls in hillock areas, and other programmes being organised to increase green cover in the city were explained to the IFC members.

The representatives from IFC, led by Mr. Kelvin, toured Vizag city in the last three days and also conducted meetings with officials of various departments. They also met Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, who sought their advice on how to observe World Environment Day in June this year to improve greenery in the city.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.