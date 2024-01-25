Members of IFC meet GVMC officials, discuss measures to improve greenery in Vizag

January 25, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma held a meeting with members of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mr. Saikanth Varma explained the ‘Eco-Vizag’ programme initiated on ‘World Environment Day’ in June last year, with a view to protecting the environment. The terrace gardening initiative, the release of seed balls in hillock areas, and other programmes being organised to increase green cover in the city were explained to the IFC members.

The representatives from IFC, led by Mr. Kelvin, toured Vizag city in the last three days and also conducted meetings with officials of various departments. They also met Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, who sought their advice on how to observe World Environment Day in June this year to improve greenery in the city.