Member of a robbery gang from Madhya Pradesh arrested, booty recovered

Published - November 12, 2024 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The south sub-division police busted a gang from Thar, Madhya Pradesh, committing series of house break-ins at various parts of the city and arrested an offender at Kurmannapalem under Duvvada police station limits here on Tuesday.

A total of six cases under Duvvada, Parawada and Gajuwaka police station limits were reportedly committed by the gang.

The arrested was identified as Sahadar (25) from Thar district in Madhya Pradesh. Four more persons from Thar, who were said to be involved in the case, are yet to be nabbed. Three-tolas gold, 3.5 kg silver and around ₹20,000 cash was recovered from him.

Addressing a press conference, ADCP (Crimes) D. Mohan Rao said that on November 1, they have received complaint from a resident of Shivaji Nagar, that some miscreants gained entry into his house and committed theft of gold and silver property.

Based on the complaint, following instructions from DCP (Crimes) K Latha Madhuri, teams of police acting on a tip-off arrested the accused Sahadar, while he was trying to sell the property. He also said that the gang had committed offences at Duvvada, Gajuwaka and Parawada areas.

The ADCP also said that a special team was also deputed to nab other offenders.

Inspector of South sub-division (Crimes) K. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

