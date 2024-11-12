 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Member of a robbery gang from Madhya Pradesh arrested, booty recovered

Published - November 12, 2024 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The south sub-division police busted a gang from Thar, Madhya Pradesh, committing series of house break-ins at various parts of the city and arrested an offender at Kurmannapalem under Duvvada police station limits here on Tuesday.

A total of six cases under Duvvada, Parawada and Gajuwaka police station limits were reportedly committed by the gang.

The arrested was identified as Sahadar (25) from Thar district in Madhya Pradesh. Four more persons from Thar, who were said to be involved in the case, are yet to be nabbed. Three-tolas gold, 3.5 kg silver and around ₹20,000 cash was recovered from him.

Addressing a press conference, ADCP (Crimes) D. Mohan Rao said that on November 1, they have received complaint from a resident of Shivaji Nagar, that some miscreants gained entry into his house and committed theft of gold and silver property.

Based on the complaint, following instructions from DCP (Crimes) K Latha Madhuri, teams of police acting on a tip-off arrested the accused Sahadar, while he was trying to sell the property. He also said that the gang had committed offences at Duvvada, Gajuwaka and Parawada areas.

The ADCP also said that a special team was also deputed to nab other offenders.

Inspector of South sub-division (Crimes) K. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.