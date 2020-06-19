Visakhapatnam

Meghadrigedda water can be used for drinking purpose, says Collector

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 19 June 2020 23:05 IST
Updated: 19 June 2020 23:05 IST

Water from the Meghadrigedda reservoir can be used for drinking water purpose after filtration and disinfecting, said District Collector V Vinay Chand. In a release on Friday, the Collector announced that it is based on the recommendations by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). It may be noted that since the LG Polymers styrene monomer leak incident on May 7, water supply from the reservoir was suspended by the GVMC, as the reservoir is located close to the chemical factory.

