Mega vaccination drive in Visakhapatnam today, says Collector Mallikarjuna

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 September 2021 10:40 IST

Target is to vaccinate 2 lakh people across district

The district administration will be conducting a ‘mega vaccination drive’ in the district on Friday, Collector A. Mallikarjuna said.

The drive will be held at all primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., he informed. The Collector organised a video-conference to review the arrangements being made for the drive. He said that in the last two vaccination drives, only 50% of people in the age category of 18 to 44 years were vaccinated. In this mega vaccination drive on Friday, we have decided to vaccinate around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh people, he said.

In the recent drives, the vaccination percentage in GVMC limits was around 69%. He instructed the zonal commissioners and medical officers to improve the vaccination figures.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that in rural areas, around 3.4 lakh people are yet to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Tallavasala, Vemulavada, Atchutapuram, Anandapuram, Parawada, Godicherla, Thummapala, Kothakota, Rolugunta, Revidi, and Srirampuram PHCs should administrate the first dose vaccine to a large number of people under their jurisdiction, he said. Coming to the Agency areas, he said that vaccination was pending for 1.5 lakh people, and instructed the Sub-Collector as well as Integrated Tribal Development Authority ITDA Project Officer to speed up the vaccination process.

He also spoke to Andhra University Registrar V. Krishna Mohan, principals of various colleges and asked them to motivate students to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. The Collector also said that if there are 200 or more eligible students, vaccination camps will be arranged at the college itself.

DMHO P. Surya Narayana, Joint Collector Arun Babu, District Immunisation Officer Dr. Jeevan Rani, special officers from constituencies, MPDOs, municipal staff, health department staff and other officials took part.

55 new cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded 55 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending Thursday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,56,510. The district reported one death for the third day in a row, taking the toll to 1,081. This is the seventh COVID-19 death this month.

Fifty-seven people undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate is 98.6 %.

The number of recoveries and active cases stands at 1,54,347 and 1,082 respectively.