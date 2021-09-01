Mega medical camp organised in Visakha Agency

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 September 2021 00:43 IST

1,600 tribals vaccinated; medicines given to about 5,000 people

A mega medical camp was organised at Koravangi village of Pedabayalu mandal in the Agency area of the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the camp, Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on providing better medical services in the tribal areas as part of which more funds were being allocated. He called upon the tribal people to get treated at the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC), if they had any health problems.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna said that a mega medical camp would be organised, once in every 15 days, in all the 11 mandals of the Agency. He said that the medical and health staff were visiting the interior villages, particularly Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) hamlets, and conducting tests and referring those, who needed medical attention, to the nearby PHCs. As many as 1,600 tribal people were vaccinated at the camp.

Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar, Additional DM & HO Leela Prasad, Area Hospital Superintendent Krishna Rao, Dr. PNR Rajeswari (ENT Professor), Dr. Kameswara Rao, Dr. P. Bhaskar, Dr. Kalavathi, Dr. Rajesh and Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare Vijay Kumar were among those who participated in the camp.

Medicines were given free of cost to about 5,000 people, who attended the camp.