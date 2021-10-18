Mega job mela on October 22

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2021 19:52 IST

A mega job mela is being organised under the National Career Service scheme, at the District Employment Office, near the Old ITI, at Kancharapalem here on October 22.

Representatives of 15 companies will participate in the mela to select candidates for nearly 1,300 vacancies in different disciplines.

Candidates who have passed 7th class, 10th class pass or fail, Intermediate, B. Sc, B.A., MBA, GNM, B. Sc Nursing, D. Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy, B.Sc., (chemistry), M. Sc., and other courses can all attend the job mela.

Eligible unemployed candidates can register their names on the website www.ncs.gov.in and attend the mela. Candidates, who fail to register their names on the website, for any reason, can attend the mela at the District Employment Office and register their name on October 22.

District Employment Officer (Technical) K. Sudha said that all the vacant posts are in Visakhapatnam district. Interested candidates have to carry their passport photos, copies of Aadhaar, PAN card, biodata and copies of educational qualifications and report by 10 a.m. at the District Employment Office on October 22.