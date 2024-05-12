Actors from the ‘Mega’ star family hogged the limelight on the last day of the election campaign here on Saturday.

Actor Allu Arjun’s visit to his friend and YSRCP MLA S. Ravichandra Kishore Reddy’s residence at Nandayala to wish him success in the elections at a very crucial time has created a flutter. #AlluArjunatNandyala started to trend on social media, where thousands of tweets, posts and memes were shared.

While some people praised Allu Arjun as a ‘man of the word’ and his value to friendship to visit his close friend’s house despite knowing the consequences, some questioned why the actor just dropped a message on social media wishing JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan but did not participate in any campaign.

Some of the YSRCP supporters started to claim that Allu Arjun had shown his support for the YSRCP in the coming elections. However, it was an anticlimax for the YSRCP supporters when Mr. Arjun openly informed the media that he, along with his family, had come to wish the MLA candidate, irrespective of his political affiliation, who has been well-known to him for a very long time, even before he entered politics.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was also campaigning in Nandyala, alleged that the YSRCP leaders were playing cheap politics by stating that Allu Arjun was supporting the ruling party. He said that Mr. Arjun had come only to extend his wishes to one of his friend.

Meanwhile, actor K. Ram Charan, along with ace producer Allu Aravind, the father of Allu Arjun, had arrived at Pithapuram. They offered prayers in a local temple and then met Mr. Kalyan. Though no roadshows or public meeting was held with the actor, his pictures holding a ‘red scarf’ went viral on social media.