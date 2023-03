March 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) will organise a meeting at Visakha Public Library here on March 9 at 5.30 pm. Vinod Vyasalu, Director of the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, Bengaluru, will speak on “Is a critical view of the economy relevant?”, according to A. Prasanna Kumar, CPS, here in a press release on Monday.