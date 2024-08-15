GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meet the Ayyanars, a family with multiple prestigious awards for service to the country

The Ayyanar family has produced three officers who have been awarded the prestigious Devotion to Duty or Gallantry award for selfless service to the country

Published - August 15, 2024 12:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Ayyanar Ravi Shankar, Additional DGP, AP, with his father Shanmugan Ayyanar (IAF) and brother Ayyanar Muralidhar (Indian Navy), all recipients of distinguished awards for devotion to duty and gallantry.

Ayyanar Ravi Shankar, Additional DGP, AP, with his father Shanmugan Ayyanar (IAF) and brother Ayyanar Muralidhar (Indian Navy), all recipients of distinguished awards for devotion to duty and gallantry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It requires immense hard work and devotion towards duty to be awarded the prestigious ‘Devotion to Duty’ or ‘Gallantry’ award by the Government of India.

The Ayyanars are one such family, where there is not just one awardee, but three, spread over two generations.

Meet Ayyanar Ravi Shankar, the present Additional Director General of Police, CID, who was the first police officer from Andhra Pradesh to receive the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry in 2003.

Dr. Ravi Shankar, after passing out with an MBBS degree from JIPMER, had joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1994.

He also served the United Nations as contingent commander of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Kosovo in 2005.

On the creative side, he was also the first IPS officer from A.P. to receive the Golden Nandi Award for Best Socially Relevant Documentary Film.

His brother, Commodore Ayyanar Muralidhar, who is in the Indian Navy, was also awarded the Nau Sena Medal by the President of India in January 2024 for Devotion to Duty.

Being a trained hydrographer, he has set a record of 56,000 nautical miles of bathymetric sounding in one calendar year.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Ravi Shankar said, “We wanted to serve the nation in uniform since childhood, as our father was in the Indian Air Force. We just followed his footsteps.”

Master Warrant Officer Shanmugan Ayyanar, who served as Flight Engineer in 109 Helicopter Squadron of the IAF, was awarded the Honorary Flight Lieutenant by the Chief of the IAF in 1992 for his distinguished service of over 10,000 flying hours and ‘Devotion to Duty’.

The senior Ayyanar had clocked over 10,500 flying hours in MI4 and MI8 helicopters, and they include 1,800 hours of air maintenance, 600 hours of flood and relief operations, 105 hours of casualty evacuation during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, 1,800 hours of VVIP flying and was an active participant in Operation Meghdoot, when the Indian Army had taken full control of Siachen Glacier.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

