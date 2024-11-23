Meet stresses on conservation of springs in Simhachalam Hill Range

A workshop on conserving springs in the Simhachalam Hill Ranges was organised at the VMRDA office here on Saturday by DHAN Foundation, VMRDA, and Simhachalam temple Devasthanam.

The event highlighted Visakhapatnam’s unique springshed ecosystem, a rare feature in urban India, and the critical need to conserve it, said Venkatesan V., CEO of the Water Programme, DHAN Foundation.

He emphasised the importance of preserving this ecological asset, integrating cultural and community knowledge, and addressing environmental challenges through multi-stakeholder collaboration.

VMRDA commissioner K. S. Viswanathan reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable conservation.

He released DHARA: A Profile of Visakhapatnam’s Springshed Ecosystem, which findings from the Simhachalam region, and announced the signing of an MoU between DHAN Foundation and VMRDA to advance long-term conservation efforts.

Lokesh from DHAN Foundation shared progress from recent fieldwork, including the identification of 34 springs, mapping of 18, and collaboration with tribal communities to locate additional water sources.

V. Trinatha Rao, Executive Officer of Simhachalam Temple Devasthanam, explained the essential role springs play in temple rituals and their contribution to the temple’s ecosystem. He stressed that preserving these springs is vital to maintaining the temple’s cultural heritage and ecological balance. He urged stakeholders to provide actionable inputs to ensure their protection. He emphasised the temple’s willingness to work closely with other stakeholders and integrate traditional water management practices with modern conservation methods to achieve sustainable outcomes.

The workshop focussed on preparing a detailed conservation and management plan for Simhachalam’s springs. Immediate priorities include structural and vegetative interventions, enhanced community engagement, and field visits to assess spring conditions.

Over 20 actionable points were identified, with responsibilities assigned to relevant stakeholders. The initiative aims to address environmental degradation and foster collaborative solutions to restore the springs’ ecological and cultural significance.

Representatives of key stakeholders, including the Forest Department, academic experts from Andhra University, GITAM University and NGOs.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to initiate combined field visits and draft a comprehensive action plan