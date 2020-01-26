Meet on smart cities concludes

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) should work to achieve targets under the Smart Cities Mission, said Rahul Kapoor, Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), on Saturday.

He was addressing the delegates on the concluding day of the third Apex Conference of Smart Cities here.

Mission directors from various smart cities and other officials were floored by the projects initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation (GVSCC) such as the City Operations Centre, All-Ability Park, and the floating solar power project at Mudasarlova.

MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra took to the Twitter to express his happiness over the progress of the smart city works after visiting the COC. On Friday, Mr. Mishra, along with a few other officials, visited the Digital Classrooms at the GVMC school at Chinna Waltair. On Saturday, delegates were taken to the floating solar power project.