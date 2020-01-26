Visakhapatnam

Meet on smart cities concludes

Smart Cities Mission Directors at the floating solar power project at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Smart Cities Mission Directors at the floating solar power project at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.  

more-in

Accolades for GVMC initiatives such as All-Ability Park, COC

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) should work to achieve targets under the Smart Cities Mission, said Rahul Kapoor, Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), on Saturday.

He was addressing the delegates on the concluding day of the third Apex Conference of Smart Cities here.

Mission directors from various smart cities and other officials were floored by the projects initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation (GVSCC) such as the City Operations Centre, All-Ability Park, and the floating solar power project at Mudasarlova.

MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra took to the Twitter to express his happiness over the progress of the smart city works after visiting the COC. On Friday, Mr. Mishra, along with a few other officials, visited the Digital Classrooms at the GVMC school at Chinna Waltair. On Saturday, delegates were taken to the floating solar power project.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 10:59:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/meet-on-smart-cities-concludes/article30656981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY