January 05, 2023 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST

A meeting is being organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library and Centre for Policy Studies at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, at the Public Library on Challenges Confronting Indian Democracy. Y.V. Anuradha, IAS (Retd) and U. N. Raju (Retired Chief Engineer Irrigation ) Government of Andhra Pradesh will speak.