Meet on ‘Colonial Acts and Tribal Freedom Struggle’ held in Visakhapatnam

A one-day lecture series on ‘Colonial Acts and Tribal Freedom Struggle During British Period in Andhra Pradesh’ was organised at the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR&TM), on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (JJGD) and Vikasit Bharat Sanklap Yatra (VBSY) at Rushikonda, here, on Friday.

A total of 115 members participated in the programme, which was held in hybrid mode.

TCR&TM Mission Director Esa Ravindra Babu in his introductory remarks said the objective of the talk was to raise awareness among tribal students, especially those from Ashram Schools, EMRS and those working closely with tribal people in remote hill areas. Director of Tribal Welfare and Vice-Chairman of TCR & TM (AP-TRI) J. Venkata Murali elaborated on JJGD and VBSY in remote forest areas. He felt that more priority should be on the participation of local tribal people.

Registrar (I/C) of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) P. Jogi Naidu gave an overview of the Colonial Judicial Acts and tribal freedom struggle during the British period in Andhra Pradesh. The British also imposed their own judicial system on the tribal areas which often conflicted with the customary laws and traditions of tribal people. Associate Professor in TCR&TM Venkateswara Rao proposed a vote of thanks.