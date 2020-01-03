‘MeeSeva’ operators seek continuation of services

A large number of ‘MeeSeva’ operators staged a protest rally in the city on Thursday, seeking continuation of their services.

The operators are worried that their services would be terminated by the government in the wake of introduction of village and ward volunteers across the State. The operators say they want the government to provide a level-playing field or utilise their services at the newly-established Village and Ward Secretariats.

The rally began from Saraswati Park and made its way to Dabagardens. A protest was later staged at the Gandhi Statue.

The participants, who took out the rally under the banner of MeeSeva Operators Welfare Association, raised slogans demanding continuation of their services. While the operators are not against the rollout of online services through the Village and Ward Secretariats, they are demanding uniformity in services offered at the MeeSeva branches and the Village and Ward Secretariats.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to do justice to us during his pre-election padayatra. We are not against the establishment of secretariats. But when the same services are provided at a lower service fee and in less time by the government, no one would come to us any more for these services,” said A. Appala Naidu, president of the Visakhapatnam district unit of the association.

Around one lakh people avail various government services through the MeeSeva centres in the State on a daily basis. The number of people served through these centres is around 3 crore a year. There are over 3,000 operators in the district and around 30,000 in the State. These centres earn some revenue and part of it is paid to the government. The government earns ₹200 crore a year as revenue through these MeeSeva centres.

The centres function all round the year, including on government holidays, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The operators act as a bridge between the public and the government by providing 540 kinds of services.

‘Protect livelihood’

“We have invested a lot of money in buying equipment at the MeeSeva centres for our livelihood. The government has not asked us to wind up our services, but when the public will get the same service at a lower fee and in lesser time, they will no longer come to us. We appeal to the government to ensure uniformity in services or merge the MeeSeva centres with the secretariats and protect our livelihood,” said Srinivas, who runs a MeeSeva centre at Gopalapatnam.