Medicover Hospital opens Centre of Cardiac Excellence in Visakhapatnam

Medicover Hospital Centre of Cardiac Excellence was inaugurated by Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath at MVP Colony here on Monday evening.

Mr. Amarnath spoke on the efforts of the State government to improve healthcare facilities in the State. He expressed optimism that the hospital would provide better health services to the people of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States with the opening of the centre.

CMD of Medicover Hospitals Anil Krishna said that more than 100 cardiothoracic surgeries and over 250 cardiac procedures would be performed every month here. On the increase in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in India, he said that about 17.9 million people died due to CVD s, which was nearly 31% of the worldwide deaths. Of these 85% were due to heart attack and stroke.

Dr. Anil Krishna explained that of the 63% deaths due to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD s) in India, 27% were due to CVD s. He attributed the rise in heart diseases due to changing lifestyles. The centre would perform cardiac keyhole surgeries, bypass surgeries, open and closed heart surgeries and heart and lung transplant surgeries.

Executive Director Hari Krishna said that the hospital has 750 beds, four cathlabs, 250 ICU beds and a blood bank.

Chief of Business Operations Mahesh Degloorkar spoke.

Cardiologists Karunakar Padhy, Sujith Kumar, Hemant Behera, G. Ravi Kumar, Sreekar Sameer Nandan, Ranganayakulu, Archana Behera, Ch. N. Raju Srikanth and Suresh, and Cluster Head Padmaja and Centre Head Ravindra were present.