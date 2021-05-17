Medical representative, accomplice arrested for ‘illegal’ sale of drugs

Officials conduct decoy operation; two injections seized from the accused

A medical representative and his accomplice were caught by the officials of the Drugs Control Authority (DCA) for their alleged involvement in the sale of drugs, without licence, and violation of 18 (C) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Drugs Inspector, Visakhapatnam (Vigilance & Intelligence) D. Suneeta along with Ch. Tirupathi Rao, CI, Vigilance and Enforcement, conducted a decoy operation to catch illegal sale and black marketing of Tocilizumab and Bevacizumab injections at Shantipuram in the city on Sunday.

The accused Dadi Prasanna Kumar, a medical representative, and his accomplice S. Ramya Krishna allegedly offered one Tocilizumab injection for ₹3 lakh in the morning.

When Ms. Suneeta and Mr. Tirupathi Rao contacted Prasanna Kumar posing as patient’s attendants, he reportedly told them that he didn’t have Toclizumab but offered to give similar drug Bevacizumab at ₹75,000 per injection.

Ms. Suneeta, posing as patient’s daughter, agreed to it. Then Ramya Krishna reportedly contacted her on phone and told her to wait at Santhipuram.

While Prasanna Kumar and Ramyakrishna were handing over the injections to Ms. Suneeta, Drugs Inspector Visakhapatnam (sales) P. Kalyani and Mr. Tirupati Rao, along with the mediators, seized the two injections.

Assistant Director, DCA, K. Rajita, said that a charge sheet will be filed in court against Prasanna Kumar and Ramya Krishna for illegal sale of injections at exorbitant prices. The MRP of each injection is ₹49,000.