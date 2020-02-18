Medical oncology OPfacility inaugurated at KGH

A medical oncology super speciality out-patient facility was inaugurated at the King George Hospital (KGH) by its superintendent G. Arjuna and Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal P.V. Sudhakar on Monday.
The facility will remain open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Friday.
Cancer patients will be examined in the room no. 14 of the OP department and those admitted will be given in-patient services. Medical Oncologist K. Shilpa would administer chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormonal therapy to these patients.
