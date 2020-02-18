Visakhapatnam

Medical oncology OPfacility inaugurated at KGH

It will function on Wednesdays, Fridays

A medical oncology super speciality out-patient facility was inaugurated at the King George Hospital (KGH) by its superintendent G. Arjuna and Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal P.V. Sudhakar on Monday.

The facility will remain open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Friday.

Cancer patients will be examined in the room no. 14 of the OP department and those admitted will be given in-patient services. Medical Oncologist K. Shilpa would administer chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormonal therapy to these patients.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 6:38:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/medical-oncology-opfacility-inaugurated-at-kgh/article30848444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY