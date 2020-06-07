Medical kits distributed to health staff

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020 23:13 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand distributed COVID-19 medical kits to the Health Department staff here on Sunday. Mr. Vinay Chand distributed 4,800 N95 masks, 4,650 PPE kits, 2,375 sanitisers, 1,53,500 masks and 28,600 cloth masks to staff of 94 primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district. He also distributed 2,275 N95 masks, 4,550 PPEs, 105 sanitisers, 6,000 masks to 16 Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Anakapalle area hospital.

