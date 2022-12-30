Medical college for which stone was laid by Andhra Pradesh CM does not have permission from Centre, claims Ayyanna Patrudu

December 30, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of cheating the people of Anakapalli district by laying the foundation stone for a medical college, claiming that the proposed facility has not got the permission from the Central government.

“The State government has sent proposals pertaining to seven medical colleges to the Centre and the latter has accorded permission to three colleges including the one proposed at Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu told the media in Visakhapatnam on November 30 (Friday).

“It requires at least ₹600 crore to set up a medical college, and the cost has to be shared between the Central and State Governments. If the State government is ready to bear the total cost, it is the Centre which allocates medical seats. When the Centre has not given permission for a medical college, why would it allot seats? Is not the stone-laying done only to gain political mileage?” asked the TDP leader.

Even as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy claims that the permission for the medical college would be granted soon, the question remains whether the State government is ready to bear the cost of setting up the medical college, he said.

“Around two years has passed since Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the medical college at Paderu. The works are still in the foundation stage. I recently spoke the contractor who said that he had to stop the works as the bills pertaining to the works have not been cleared,” claimed the TDP leader.

The TDP Polit Bureau member said that the residents of Narsipatnam did not stand to any gain from the Chief Minister’s tour. Rather, the local resident ensured many problems owing to the tour. Many retrictions wer imposed on the business establishments owing to the Chief Minister’s visit. College students were forcibly brought to the meeting. Many activists and leaders of the TDP, the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the CPI, the CPI(M) were arrested at various places,” said Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu.

“Many projects including Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, which caters the irrigation needs of several mandals of Anakapalli district are yet to be completed. Roads are in bad shape. The construction works of many bridges are pending. But, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is bothered about a medical college which does not even have the permission from the Centre,” he said.

He also said that many teachers, farmers, beneficiaries of TIDCO housing scheme, sugar factory workers wanted to submit representations to the Chief Minister. However, the latter did not have time.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and others were present.