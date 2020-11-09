Medical camp, volleyball tourney organised in Maoist hotbed

Police promise to take up more development activities

A medical camp and a volleyball tournament were organised by the district police as part of community policing on the instructions of Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao for the tribals at Cheruvuru village, a Maoist hotbed in the district on Sunday.

Six specialists doctors, including orthopaedic and paediatrician, provided medical service at the camp.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) S. Satish Kumar said that the district police have repaired a main road in the village and also arranged a volleyball court for the tribals. He said that if the tribals cooperate, they were ready to take up more development activities in the village.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Chintapalle, Damodara Naidu, said that the extremists were totally against development of the tribal regions.

The district police gave away cash prizes and shields to the winners of the volleyball tournament. The first prize of ₹30,000 was won by the team from Cheruvuru village.

The police said that around 1,500 tribals attended the programmes.