Medical camp held in remote tribal village of ASR district

A total of 105 patients were examined and medicines were given free of cost to needy patients

Published - August 12, 2024 11:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Officials reaching the tribal hamlet of Kummariputtu on a boat for the medical camp, in ASR district on Monday.

A medical camp was organised jointly by the Adivasi Girijana Sangham, Sarada Trust and Alluri Vignana Kendram, under the aegis of Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV), with funds from Sri Sri Infra Managing Director, S. Srinivasa Rao, in the remote tribal hamlet Kummariputtu in Munchingput mandal of ASR district on Monday.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Rama Rao, a retired District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), who participated as the chief guest. A total of 105 patients were examined and medicines were given free of cost to needy patients at the camp.

Dr. Sirisha of Kilagada Health Centre, PAV leader Kumar, Adivasi Girijana Sangham leaders S. Gasiram Dora, M.M. Srinu, K. Narasayya, and Sarpanch Korra Trinadh, among others were present.

PAV State secretary Kameswara Rao deplored that tribal people of 14 villages remain cut off from other areas in the Agency whenever the storage level in the Jolaput dam exceeds the upper level. He said that the villagers have to depend on boats to travel to hospitals or acquire daily essentials from shandies in case of emergencies.

He further highlighted the dangerous nature of travelling in these crude boats as 15 villagers lost their lives in the past 20 years. He sought the construction of a bridge to ensure accessibility for the tribal people.

