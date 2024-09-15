GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Medical camp conducted in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 15, 2024 11:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

India Youth for Society (IYFS), HUT Foundation, and Neolaia Centre for Global Health and Research jointly organised a medical camp at ZPH School in Saripalli village, near Visakhapatnam in association with GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research.

NSS volunteers and local youth participated in the event. A total of 650 patients from nearby villages such as Jangalapalem, Neelakantapuram, Chikkalipeta, Rayavanipalem, Rajyipeta, Gurrampalem, Chintalapalem, and Old Pendurthi attended the camp.

