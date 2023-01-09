HamberMenu
Medical and Health Department will be strengthened in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister

‘Family physician concept is a model worthy of emulation by other States’

January 09, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said that the Medical and Health Department is being further strengthened in the State, and the ‘family physician’ concept launched in the State is a model worthy of emulation by other States in the country.

The Minister held a regional review meeting, along with Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, with officials of the Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, ASR, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Manyam districts, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, here, on Monday.

The meeting discussed various subjects like the family physician concept, village health clinics, urban health clinics, vector control hygiene measures, epidemic disease surveillance, NCD survey, facial recognition attendance, transportation of high-risk pregnant women, and anaemia among other things. The Minister said that the concept of family physician was introduced to provide better medical care to the people of rural areas.

Commissioner of Medical and Health Department J. Nivas also spoke.

