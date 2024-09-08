Medical and Health Department cautions people on fever outbreak due to rains in Visakhapatnam

The State Medical and Health Department has alerted the citizens of Visakhapatnam city about the possible outbreak of fevers due to rains.

Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeshwara Rao said that special medical camps are being organised in all the 63 primary health centres to attend to the cases. He said people need not panic about the situation and seek immediate support from nearby UPHCs for any medical assistance.

He said that 373 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to September 7, including 67 in August alone and 15 in September till Saturday. A total of 114 malaria cases have also been reported, he said.

“People in the low-lying areas have been mostly affected by dengue cases. People should drink boiled water,” said Dr. Jagadeswara Rao.

Anandapuram mandal YSRCP leader Majji Venkata Rao said that knee deep water was seen in the mandal on Sunday due to the overflowing of the water sources like streams and canals. He said that medical camps would be conducted in the mandal on Monday. A few vehicles were damaged after the wall of a school collapsed in Anandapuram on Sunday evening. Local MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao also visited the spot, Mr. Venkata Rao added.

