Mediation and arbitration help in delivery of speedy and qualitative justice, says former Supreme Court Judge in Visakhapatnam

December 09, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mediation and arbitration in today’s judicial system help in delivery of speedy and qualitative justice and also aid in finding an amicable solution to long-lasting problems in several areas, said Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, former Judge of Supreme Court, here on Friday.

He was delivering the keynote address as the chief guest at the inaugural session of two-day international virtual conference on “Mediation as Mode of Settlement of Disputes in the New Millennium: A Way Forward” organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Law.

Justice Nageswara Rao discussed in detail the history and development of the alternative dispute resolutions in India. He analysed a plethora of statutes that contains in them the prospects of mediation and arbitration and laid emphasis on importance of multi-door court system in today’s society.

Justice Rao spoke about the advantages and ways as to how processes of mediation and arbitration are assisting in the process of litigation. He advised that students and research scholars must get trained in the areas of mediation and arbitration as part of their academic curriculum.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam highlighted the rapid development of mediation and arbitration in today’s judicial process.

GITAM president M. Sri Bharat spoke about his experiences with the processes of mediation and arbitration over the years.

GITAM School of Law Director Anita Rao briefed the gathering about the instances of legal aid sessions that are taking place in campus on various instances. She said that in most of the democratic countries, case filings are on the rise and the justice delivery systems are unable to cope up and many legal systems, including that of India, are facing the daunting task of delivering prompt and affordable justice.

The opening ceremony of the international conference was attended by over 350 students, research scholars, academicians from difference countries.