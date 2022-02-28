Media houses publishing false reports will not be spared, says Lokesh

‘The Sakshi management is trying to escape by not attending to court hearings’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that the ‘Sakshi’ newspaper has been publishing false information against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and himself for the last few years and it will not be tolerated.

Mr. Lokesh appeared in the District Court here on Monday in connection with the hearing on the defamation case he had filed against the ‘Sakshi’ newspaper.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that even as the TDP was fighting for a solution to alleviate the problems of the people, false reports were being published against the party and its leaders.

Mr. Lokesh said that he had filed damages for ₹75 crore against the ‘Sakshi’ and another ₹25 crore against an English newspaper as the later had failed to issue clarification. An English magazine, which had published ‘false news’ had apologised to him and issued a clarification.

“The management of the Sakshi is trying to escape by not attending to the court hearings. The media house that published false information against me and my father will not be spared” said Mr. Lokesh.

False complaints

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were registering false complaints against the opposition party leaders. “The same thing happened in the case of the Telugu film Bheemla Nayak. Why are the YSRCP leaders worried over my tweet on the film?” he asked.

Mr. Lokesh also alleged that no new investors were coming to Andhra Pradesh as the existing ones were being harassed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “A government which cannot even fill the potholes on roads in Visakhapatnam is talking of making it as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh,” he ridiculed.