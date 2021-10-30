Medha Patkar to visit Visakha Ukku hunger strike camp today

Social activist and founder of the ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ Medha Patkar will visit the relay hunger strike camp of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee at Kurmannapalem on Saturday. The workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) have been on a strike for last 261 days against the Central government’s decision to privatise the plant.

The Porata Committee leaders, after a meeting on Friday, said that Ms. Medha Patkar would address a public meeting at the open auditorium at Vinayak Nagar on Saturday evening and express her solidarity with the agitating workers.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan would also address a public meeting at Kurmannapalem on October 31. A ‘pada yatra’ would be taken out by students and youth from Mrs. AVN College Centre to the Old Head Post Office on November 1.

The Committee leaders exhorted the people to make all the programmes a success.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants of the relay hunger strike on Friday, Porata Committee leader N. Rama Rao and D. Adinarayana alleged that inequalities were growing in the country after the BJP came to power at the Centre. They alleged that at a time when the country was enduring the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporate forces was taking advantage of the situation .

referring to the recurrent increase in the fuel prices, they said that the Centre was taxing the common man on the one hand and handing over the public assets to the corporate forces on the pretext of monetisation.