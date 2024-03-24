Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association fears impact of recent drug seizure in Visakhapatnam

March 24, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Members of Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association expressed fear over the impact of the recent container consisting of narcotics in 25,000 kg of inactive dried yeast on the fishing and aqua industry. The members also attributed the incident to the failure in taking proper security arrangements by the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, president of A.P. Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association Vasupalli Janakiram said that as many as 766 fishermen from the city had given their lands to build the VCTPL. Still many of them are yet to receive pattas, he said. Now, the VCTPL has become a spotlight as such huge quantity of suspected narcotics were seized from a container. This is a failure of the VCTPL and Customs officials, he said. Mr. Janakiram said that the VCTPL should be temporarily closed and reopened only after all additional security measures are kept in place.

Mr Janakiram alleged that such incidents may further leave an impact on the aqua industry. He expressed fears that this will cause suspicion and doubts among the officials on possible transportation of drugs in the name of marine or aqua exports by the shipping industries. The Central agencies should take a serious note of the issue and initiate action against those responsible, he said.

Association representatives D. Polayya, G. Danayya and others were present.

