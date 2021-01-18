Meat shops do brisk business during Sankranti in the district

Meat shops did brisk business during the last couple of days.

Long queues were seen at many meat shops since morning on Friday in the district on the occasion of Kanuma.

On Sunday, there was a similar situation. People stood in long queues to purchase chicken and mutton since early morning.

According to the president of Poultry Association of Visakhapatnam district, T. Apparao, the chicken sales dropped slightly in the city on Saturday while there was increase in the rural areas of the district.

Most of the city folk have gone to their native places to celebrate Sankranti, due to which the sales have dropped.

However, the chicken stalls witnessed good sales again on Sunday as many people returned.

“Generally on Sunday, there will be a sale of about 2.30 lakh birds, but on Sunday, there was a 20% extra sale in the city limits. On Friday, there was a 40% extra sale compared to normal days in rural areas,” says Mr. Apparao.

Liquor sales up

Meanwhile, liquor sales also witnessed an increase in the district during Sankranti. According to the statistics available on the CM dashboard, from January 1 to January 15, the depots from the district sold about 1,29,469 cases of IML and 47,886 cases of beer.

Last year, the figures in the same period were 1,18,059 and 54,096. The revenue generated this year was ₹141.09 crore, while in 2019, it was about ₹98 crore.

“Only sale of IML cases increased this year, while sale of beer cases saw decline. We find increase in revenue just because prices on liquor was increased,” said an official from the Excise Department.