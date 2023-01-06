ADVERTISEMENT

Measures started to beautify Vizag for global events, GVMC commissioner says

January 06, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Visakhapatnam

P. Rajababu said that as Visakhapatnam would be hosting many international events like the G20-Summit, citizens and the GVMC team work together to keep the city clean and green

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Rajababu said that measures have been started to beautify the city keeping in view the upcoming national and international events.

On Thursday, the Commissioner went on an inspection visit along RK Beach from Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) In-gate till Jodugullapalem along with the support staff.

Reviewing the measures taken by the staff during the visit, Mr. Rajababu said that as Visakhapatnam would be hosting many international events like the G20-Summit, citizens and the GVMC team work together to keep the city clean and green.

He said that immediate attention needs to be paid on the works related to the beach road, underground drainage, parks, road repairs, canals, footpaths, painting and cleaning of public toilets.

